Khalid Shares "Present" & Reveals "Scenic Drive EP" Features Including JID, Ari Lennox, Smino

Erika Marie
October 22, 2021 02:38
Present
"Present" will be featured on Khalid's December release "Scenic Drive" and will host artists like 6LACK, Kiana Ledé, and Majid Jordan.


Back with those hypnotizing harmonies and buttery vocals is Khalid who is officially rolling out his next project with the arrival of "Present." Fans helped make the singer's 2019 release Free Spirit a chart-topping album, and now, he prepares for Scenic Drive. The EP will reportedly act as the companion to 2018's Suncity, so it will be interesting to hear how Khalid and his team intertwine the essences of each project.

Khalid also recently revealed what listeners can expect from Scenic Drive, and although it won't be a long record, it should pack a punch. “There’s eight songs and six of them are collaborations. I’m going to name them: we got Ari Lennox, we got Smino, we got JID, we got QUIN, we got 6LACK, we got Lucky Daye, we got Kiana Ledé, we got Majid Jordan."

"Man. I hope I’m not forgetting anybody," he continued. "I love that they are either R&B or Hip Hop-oriented all of them... Because that’s, I mean, that’s what I listen to." Stream "Present" by Khalid and let us know if you're looking forward to the December 3 arrival of Scenic Drive.

Quotable Lyrics

I just wanna be with you, baby
Say the word, I'm comin' through, baby
Tell me what I gotta do, baby
Pulled up to your avenue, baby

