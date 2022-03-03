Khalid Reflects On The Road He's Traveled In "Last Call"

Rising singer and songwriter Khalid has had a very successful career since he broke onto the music scene in recent years. Back in 2017, Khalid released a project titled American Teen. The body of work did fantastic numbers, especially for a young breakout artist, eventually going double platinum before he even turned 21. "Location" and "Young Dumb & Broke," the standout singles from the album, drove the success of said project with both songs reaching the top 20 on Billboard.

After a brief studio break, Khalid released the album Free Spirit, landing the top spot on Billboard. The single "Talk" reached the top 3 of the Hot 100 as well, and landed him a Grammy Nomination (totalling 6 to this point.)

Now, on the 5th anniversary of American Teen, Khalid is back with a new effort. "Last Call" shows Khalid reflecting on his path to greatness, some of the dealings of the industry, and his intention going forward. He's had incredible success on said path thus far, with American Teen now being a 4x platinum album and "Location" earning Diamond level honors.

We'll wait and see what's next for the young rising superstar.

Quotable Lyrics

Life's amazing sometimes, and there's misery,

Keep it a buck, there's no point missing me