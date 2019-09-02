When news broke that 22 innocent individuals were killed at an El Paso Wal-Mart after a mass shooting, Khalid announced that he would hold a benefit concert for his adopted hometown. The event took place just yesterday and SZA, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty and more graced the stage for a night filled with good spirits, good tunes and prayers for the fallen individuals.



Rick Kern/Getty Images

"I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily," Khalid said in a statement before the concert. "I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me."

The "Talk" singer has now announced that the concert pulled in $500,000 for the El Paso Community Foundation. "Thank you guys so much for the support," Khalid wrote.

"I didn't feel like I had a home until I moved to El Paso," Khalid previously said of the city. "The love and the friendships I made were influential. El Paso is where I started. I don't feel like I'd be making the music I'm making now if I hadn't gone there."