Khalid Floats Through Futuristic "Satellite" Visual

It has been a busy New Music Friday (September 23) and we're here with another addition, this time from Khalid. The Grammy-nominated crooner has returned with his new single "Satellite," a track that arrived with a futuristic Levi Turner-directed visual to complement the temperature of the song.

This comes a month after Khalid joined Marshmello for a live performance of their "Numb" collaboration at the MTV Video Music Awards. It also follows a string of releases in 2022 including "Last Call," "Skyline," and "Wish You Were Here." It has been rumored that Khalid is finishing up his next project, as we haven't received a new record since his Scenic Drive mixtape last December.

“'Satellite' is a visual portrait of my growth as a human being," said Khalid. "And the self-love journey I have experienced in my life.”

Stream "Satellite" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Saw the news

Oh, what a sight, it left me so confused

They're telling stories that you're leaving soon

They'll never know what you've been going through