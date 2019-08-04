mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Khalid Drops Visuals For Reworked "Right Back" With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

August 04, 2019 14:56
Khalid invites A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to the BBQ special.

Khalid has been described as everything from an avant-gardist to the type of artist whose painting you hang in the basement cellar. In truth, Khalid is sitting on an incredible goldmine of untapped potential. For his latest video single, he could have simply opted for a lazy redaction of the song's main narrative, but instead, he inputted the wav. file into a matchmaking processor and out came A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, for a natural fit. 

With his song reconsolidated, Khalid quickly went about drafting the outline for the music video: a feel-good BBQ. While Khalid's video concept for "Right Back" doesn't exactly conjure up sumptuous Hot Boy/Girl feelings, it will, however, get you in the mood for grilled tuna steak, a light salad, and perhaps even a game of non-contact Twister. 

While the "Right Back" video was going to press, Khalid was in the midst of prepping this month's itinerary for the Free Spirit World Tour. To close off the month of August, the R&B singer will visit Washington, D.C. Hartford, Toronto, Montreal, Orlando, Philadelphia, Boston, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Miami. 

