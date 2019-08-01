Khalid Drops Updated Version Of "Right Back" With A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Khalid just has one of those voices that can get you in a good mood almost instantly. The singer began his ascent into pop superstardom a couple of years ago when he dropped American Teen. It took several weeks for the project to hit but once it did, there was no turning back for the young vocalist from El Paso, Texas. Now, he's one of the more recognized names in the entire world and men and women around the globe are humming his melodies unconsciously. His sophomore album Free Spirit was a great departure from what he established on his debut but people are still head over heels for his soothing vocals. One of the tracks, "Right Back," already sounded complete but Khalid had a thought: What if we add A Boogie wit da Hoodie to this? That would make it a hit, right? It turns out that he was correct.

The sixth song on Khalid's latest album has just gotten a refresh courtesy of New York rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. He provides a new verse to "Right Back," which is now available for streaming in select international markets. Expected to hit global territories at midnight, this has a chance of being Khalid's next big hit on the charts.

Do you prefer the new version or the original?

Quotable Lyrics:

She got every pair of Chanel out in SoHo

Tribeca, hit the city to show off

And when you get dressed up, you take hours

Baby girl, you know you can do whatever, you got power