Khalid is one of the most exciting young artists in the world, dominating all areas with his first two albums American Teen and Free Spirit. He seriously avoided the dreaded sophomore slump and continued evolving his sound to prove to his doubters that he can last in this crazy music industry. While he may not be considered a rapper, the crooner stopped by the Rap Radar podcast with Elliott Wilson and B.Dot to discuss his career to this point, how his new sound differs from the old and who he really wants to work with.



The El Paso artist's resume is still growing but there are still some names that he would love to see pop up as features on his upcoming projects. We've been expecting a remix tape for his smash single "Talk," which has been one of his most successful tunes yet, with appearances from Megan Thee Stallion and Yo Gotti. He happens to be a big fan of both rappers, praising them in his interview. "I love Megan Thee Stallion, said Khalid as he lustfully stared off into the distance. "I love her a lot, I love her as an artist and as a person. I love that she did the beach clean-up and that she's studying the environment and getting people to use reusable water bottles."

When it comes to people he hasn't yet worked with, one woman stands at the top of his list. "SZA is a really big inspiration of mine too so the day that we get to crackin' and we get to do a song, even hopefully if it's that song [that I previewed recently.] I'm like, for me, I wonder who would want to hop on this with me?"

