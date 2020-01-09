Khalid Delivers Cruising Vibes On "Eleven"

One of the most prominent R&B/pop crossover artists, Khalid has enjoyed a tremendous level of success in his young career. The 21-year-old singer from El Paso, Texas is starting off the new decade by releasing some brand new vibes for his loyal fanbase. After teasing the drop for much of this week, he's back with "Eleven."

You've all heard his hit record "Talk." Nominated for a Grammy Award at the upcoming 2020 ceremony, Khalid is attempting to recreate the success he experienced on that track, dropping off some late-night, top-down vibes with "Eleven." Featuring a similar electronic breakdown near the end, much of the fresh cut features the smooth sounds of Khalid's dulcet tones. This is bound to get a lot of radio play. Be ready for another hit.

What do you think of Khalid's new single "Eleven?"

Quotable Lyrics:

Got my headlights off, we're sittin' outside

If you cry in my car, then we're here all night, ooh

A couple blunts rolled and I got my windows down

Said "It's been a while since you been this high"