Khalid's currently on his Free Spirit tour that's taking him across North America to sing his heart out to his adoring fans in cities all over. His first tour stop brought on tears by the singer who was in awe of how far he's come and his more recent stop had him hitting up a local BBQ to perform impromptu karaoke.

Being on tour for the 21-year-old doesn't mean he's not still scoping out fire collaborations and working on new music to deliver his fans. Khalid hit up Twitter just yesterday to send out a small note hinting at an upcoming collaboration with none other than the OVO signed production/singing duo Majid Jordan. "Soon. @majidjordan ⚡️can’t wait," Khalid tweeted.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Majid Jordan have been laying low lately with their most recent releases being 2018's "All Over You" along with "Spirit." Before the latter was released, the duo shined on their album The Space Between that sent them on the road for a North American tour.

“Sometimes it's difficult to live in the world and not be influenced by like having the hottest shit or the hottest sound or anything.” Jordan previously stated of the tape. “So I just focused on making good music that we’re going to listen to in 10 years. I just wanted to make things that weren't gonna get tiring or anything."