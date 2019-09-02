Ten days after the horrific mass shooting that took place at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, Khalid announced that he'd be hosting a benefit concert for the victims and survivors of his hometown. The tickets sold out within hours and all the proceeds went to El Paso Shooting Victims' Fund and El Paso Community Foundation. In a statement made to CNN, the 21-year-old singer said, "I have been rocked to the core by the horrific act of gun violence that came to El Paso, and by the continued acts of senseless violence that our country faces daily," Khald said in a statement. "I want to give back to my community of El Paso, the city of the 915, who has given so much to me. Please come out and let's heal together through music while raising money to help those who need it." Rick Kern/Getty Images

"Khalid & Friends: A Night for Suncity" was held at the Don Haskins Center last night. While Khalid performed the headlining set, he also brought out other artists and important local figures. Matthew McConaughey provided a poignant and empowering speech for the crowd. El Paso native and Democratic presidential candidate, Beto O'Rourke, introduced Khalid to the stage. Khalid then brought out his friend, SZA, to perform her hit, "Love Galore". Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty also graced the stage.

Watch highlights from the uplifting event below.