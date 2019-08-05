El Paso is grieving the loss of 22 people after a mass shooting took place at a Walmart in the Texas city. Two dozen more people were injured during the attack and the sudden tragedy is just one of three major shootings that have taken place in America in just one week. Khalid, who calls El Paso his home city, is also grieving from the news and has since announced a benefit concert for the victims family.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable," Khalid wrote on Twitter. "Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city. I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated."

Khalid moved to El Paso before his final year in high school and he's previously explained how the city had a major impact on his career. "I didn't feel like I had a home until I moved to El Paso," he stated. "The love and the friendships I made were influential. El Paso is where I started. I don't feel like I'd be making the music I'm making now if I hadn't gone there."