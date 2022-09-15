It's been a big year for TikTok sensation Khaby Lame, who just recently passed Charli D'Amelio as the most followed person on the platform. His viral clips, best known for their wordless comedy, are endeared by millions and have resulted in big partnerships with the likes of Snoop Dogg and other Internet powerhouses. In a recent profile with Fortune, the 22-year-old detailed just how much cash a TikTok can get him.

Lame earned $450,000 for his partnership with Hugo Boss, walking for its Milan Fashion Week show and making an accompanying post. Fortune also broke down a $750,000 contract with a major Hollywood studio for a single video. With these deals and more vitality, Khaby Lame is expected to make $10 million this year.

That's the kind of money that 2.4 billion likes on TikTok can get you, but it's clear that Lame wants to venture outside the platform as well. He spoke in the Fortune profile about his dedication to learning English and said he spends an hour with a tutor every day in addition to watching U.S. cartoons and movies. Given that he's expressed a strong desire to work with Will Smith, he's manifesting his acting aspirations on all fronts.



Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Lame's manager said that "he started to dream about being an actor after watching The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air... His goal is to be in a movie, hopefully, one day with [Will]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

The Senegalese-born celebrity immigrated to Italy with his parents and three siblings in 2001. After losing his job as a factory machine worker due to the pandemic in 2020, he joined TikTok began to grow his brand. He officially became a citizen of Italy last month.

“I am very proud,” he said after the milestone. “I felt Italian even before today, because I’ve always lived here. I feel a great sense of responsibility for the oath I took. These are not just words.”

Khaby Lame's made a fortune with very few words, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him on the silver screen soon.

[via]