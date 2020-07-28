The UFC has been one of the only forms of sports entertainment that's been able to continue during the coronavirus pandemic, at least somewhat. While sports are making a slow return, including basketball, thanks to initiatives like the NBA bubble, Dana White went above and beyond, purchasing his Fight Island in order to ensure he could make, and follow, his own rules.

Now, White has confirmed an anticipated fight for UFC fans, Khabib vs Gaethj. The fight is slated for October 24th, with the location yet to be revealed. "It's going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen," he told CNN.

Khabib remains the lightweight champion, while dealing with a tumultuous year that included the death of his father, which many thought may lead to the fighter's retirement. "It's been very rough on him," White said of Khabib. "His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him."

Justin Gaethje Vs. Tony Ferguson, UFC 249 - Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Khabib was originally scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson, but was unable to because of the pandemic, thus resulting in Justin Gaethj stepping in and ultimately winning the interim lightweight title.

Are you excited for Khabib vs. Gaethj? Stay tuned for more details.

[via]