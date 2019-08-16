Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Conor McGregor needs to be locked up following his most recent altercation, in which the Irish superstar was caught on video hitting an elderly man at a bar. Furthermore, Khabib says McGregor is "without his mind" and deserves to be smashed by the government. TMZ Sports recently caught up with the undefeated UFC Lightweight champion, who explained: "These people, they have to go to jail. I told you, this guy have no class. No respect," Nurmagomedov tells TMZ.

"This is very bad for sport. Some things he doing good for sport, but right now he without his mind. He lose his mind. It's crazy." "Government have to smash him. This is my opinion. 'Cause I'm really, really mad about this video. I don't understand how you can punch old man."

"Today he punches, like, old guy. What's gonna happen tomorrow?" Check out Khabib's reaction to McGregor's most recent antics in the video embedded below.

The incident in question reportedly took place at The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin, Ireland on April 6, following a dispute about his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. According to TMZ Sports, an elderly man at the bar turned down a shot of the whiskey just moments before McGregor hit him in the head with a left hand.

The 34-year old UFC star has not fought since his scrap with Khabib last October, though there are reports that he'll be back in the octagon before long. Khabib, meanwhile, is gearing up to fight interim Lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on September 7.