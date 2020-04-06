Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best fighters in the UFC right now and everyone wants a shot at him. His latest challenger for the belt was supposed to be Tony Ferguson although those plans have now been canceled. UFC 249 is set to go down on April 18th but Khabib can't make it because he is stuck in Russia due to the Coronavirus. He isn't allowed to leave the country which makes his appearance at UFC 249 impossible.

Ferguson has been upset by this and has been asking for Khabib to be stripped of his title. Of course, Dana White isn't ready to do this although he has decided on Khabib's replacement. As some fans expected, Justin Gaethje will be Ferguson's challenger at UFC 249.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ferguson had been calling for Conor McGregor to do it but that was never in the cards. Ferguson will have to go against a fighter who has been eager to make their way up the ranks and get some big-time fights in. As for Khabib, he will have to watch from his native Russia while under quarantine.

For now, the event doesn't have a venue as many places in the United States are completely shutting down. Regardless, White remains committed to putting on a great show.

