Khabib Nurmagomedov's father, Abdulmanap has passed away after a long fight against the Coronavirus. For those who don't remember, Abdulmanap was admitted to the hospital back in April after exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. As his condition worsened, Nurmagomedov was diagnosed with the Coronavirus and was eventually transferred to a military hospital. Due to an underlying heart condition, Khabib's father had a hard time battling the virus, and recently, he passed away at the age of 57, according to Complex.

Abdulmanap was a huge part of Khabib's success in the ring as he acted as his trainer and confidant. Abdulmanap was quite the MMA fighter himself and could be found ringside at all of his son's matches. On Instagram, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz posted a message paying tribute to Abdulamanap. As you can see, he meant a great deal to that whole team.

Nurmagomedov's death is a grim reminder of just how awful this virus is. Millions of people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hundreds of thousands have died. Many countries have been able to curb the spread of the virus while others such as the United States are having a difficult time.

Condolences go out to Khabib and his family during these tough times.

