Now that Khabib Nurmagomedov is no longer in the UFC, fans have been wondering what his next venture will be. It's clear that Khabib is done when it comes to title fighting and now, he has gone into the coaching world where he looks to help elevate some premium talent in the sport he loves so much. Khabib is a guy who can help a lot of people, especially when you consider his vast expertise.

In an interview with TMZ, Khabib's manager Ali Abdelaziz came out and said that Khabib would actually be interested in potentially crossing over to the WWE which is something numerous UFC fighters have done in the past. Abdelaziz has always been one to seek fame for himself, so it's not surprising that he made some bold claims, saying that Khabib would leave guys like John Cena a bloody pulp.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"Let’s be real, [if] any of these soft steroid freaks wanted to go ahead and have a wrestling match with Khabib and they wanna get beat up for real, they know who they need to call," Abdelaziz said. "He’ll go there and he’ll smash John Cena’s face. No problem."

For now, there are no guarantees that this will ever happen although we're sure WWE and UFC fans would be excited about this prospect. After all, Khabib is one of the greatest fighters ever.