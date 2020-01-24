UFC's undefeated Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has one of the toughest tasks of his career in front of him, as he is set to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. That said, Khabib still has Conor McGregor on his mind.

The Eagle took to twitter on Friday to share three separate photos, each showing McGregor being submitted at various weight classes. The jab is surely a response to McGregor's old "145. 155. 170" tweet, in which he shared three photos of his hand being raised in the Featherweight, Lightweight and Welterweight divisions.

UFC President Dana White recently explained that he is targeting a Khabib vs Conor title rematch for later this year, but Khabib will have to get through Ferguson first.

"We're looking at Hagler-Hearns," White said, per ESPN. "We're looking at like Ali-Foreman, Ali-Frazier. This is a massive fight with global appeal. It's the fight you make, it's the fight that makes sense. It's for the 155-pound title. "If Conor and Masvidal fight, neither one of them even has a title. Although Conor does want his BMF title. He doesn't have a world championship. So Khabib is the fight to make. It's huge for Khabib's legacy, too. If he beat Conor McGregor, then he beats Tony Ferguson, then he beats Conor McGregor again, I mean this is how this kid, when he retires, he's 30-something-and-oh and he's beaten all of the best."

Assuming Khabib defeats Ferguson, and that's no guarantee, White believes the McGregor-Khabib rematch could set a UFC record for most pay-per-view buys, and even rival the McGregor-Mayweather boxing match in terms of profit. Click here to see some other potential dream bouts for 2020.