Khabib Nurmagomedov is someone who knows a thing or two about being a UFC champion. The man went undefeated in his MMA career and now that he is fully retired, fans are hailing him the best to ever step into the Octagon. While he might be finished with fighting, he isn't done soaking in the fights and watching other guys win titles. Last night, he did just that as he saw Francis Ngannou knock out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to win the Heavyweight title.

After the fight, Khabib took to Twitter with some congratulations for the continent of Africa. Three fighters from the continent are now UFC titleholders, including Israel Adesanya, Kamaru Usman, and now, Ngannou. "Congratulations Africa. Now you have 3 @ufc champions," he wrote.

Ngannou is from Cameroon while Adesanya and Usman are both from Nigeria. With this in mind, some fans seemed to have an issue with Khabib's declaration as some misinterpreted him and thought he was trying to say that Africa is one country. Of course, this was not the case, as Khabib was simply speaking to the brotherhood that many African fighters share, regardless of their country of origin.

Regardless, Ngannou's title is something that should certainly be celebrated and over the last few years, it's become clear that UFC is something that has expanded well beyond just the United States.