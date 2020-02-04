UFC President Dana White may have his sights set on a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor rematch later this year, but the undefeated Lightweight champion maintains that he is wholly uninterested in such a fight.

Speaking with reporters in his native Dagestan on Tuesday, Khabib addressed rumors that some Saudi Arabian elites have offered $100 million to host the highly anticipated rematch. In response, Khabib explained that he is solely focused on his upcoming title defense against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

Asked specifically if there is any interest on his end for a rematch, Khabib replied, "Not at all," much to the delight of the crowd in attendance, according to TMZ. As for the lucrative payday that could come from a rematch with the polarizing Irish superstar, Khabib says that money would be better served elsewhere.

Per TMZ:

"Why do I need that kind of money? There are so many organizations. For example, there’s not only [soccer] for the blind, there’s sambo and other sports."