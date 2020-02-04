"Why do I need that kind of money?"
UFC President Dana White may have his sights set on a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor rematch later this year, but the undefeated Lightweight champion maintains that he is wholly uninterested in such a fight.
Speaking with reporters in his native Dagestan on Tuesday, Khabib addressed rumors that some Saudi Arabian elites have offered $100 million to host the highly anticipated rematch. In response, Khabib explained that he is solely focused on his upcoming title defense against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.
Asked specifically if there is any interest on his end for a rematch, Khabib replied, "Not at all," much to the delight of the crowd in attendance, according to TMZ. As for the lucrative payday that could come from a rematch with the polarizing Irish superstar, Khabib says that money would be better served elsewhere.
Per TMZ:
"Why do I need that kind of money? There are so many organizations. For example, there’s not only [soccer] for the blind, there’s sambo and other sports."
"Let [the UFC] give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100 million for me to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational."
Although Khabib continues to deny any interest, Dana White and Conor McGregor are both chomping at the bit. In fact, White believes the McGregor-Khabib rematch could set a UFC record for most pay-per-view buys, and even rival the McGregor-Mayweather boxing match in terms of profit.
But for now, The Eagle is locked in on his clash with Tony Ferguson set for April 18.