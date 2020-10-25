Khabib Nurmagomedov etched his name into the history books yesterday as he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in spectacular fashion. Despite being the victim of some brutal leg kicks, Nurmagomedov was able to wrestle Gaethje to the ground and finish him off with a vicious chokehold in just the second round. Immediately after the fight, the fighter announced that he would actually be stepping away from fighting and that the death of his father is a major reason as to why.

“This was my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said. “No way I’m going to come here without my father.”

After Khabib's shocking announcement, fans took to social media where they paid homage to a fighter who displayed complete dominance throughout the course of his career. After defeating Gaethje, Khabib now has a 29-0 career record which makes him easily one of the best to ever do it.

In fact, many fans were quick to give Khabib the UFC GOAT title, while also giving respect to guys like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre. Of course, giving anyone the GOAT title is going to lead to debate although it's clear that Khabib deserves it.

