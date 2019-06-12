Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a pretty nasty history and there is clearly no love lost between these two UFC juggernauts. The last time these two fought each other, Khabib won the fight and McGregor has been trying to secure a rematch ever since. It doesn't look like this kind of rematch will happen anytime soon though as Nurmagomedov is set to face off against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on September 7th. During a recent press conference, Khabib scoffed at the idea of a rematch with McGregor and gave his explanations as to why it won't happen.

"The last three years he has only one victory and amateur boxing. How does he deserve a rematch?" Nurmagomedov said via ESPN. "He tapped. He begged me, 'please don't kill me.' Now he's talking about a rematch? Tony Ferguson on the line. People who have win streaks on the line. But not the guy who don't win nothing the last three years ... right now I'm focused on September 7."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If Khabib wins his fight against Poirier, his next opponent will most likely be Tony Ferguson who just came off of a win against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in what was a controversial decision.

In 27 professional fights, Khabib is unbeaten.