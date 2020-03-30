UFC 249 was poised to be an incredible event as Tony Ferguson was looking to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dana White even promised that this fight would take place despite the hysteria and social distancing measures taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus. Well, it looks like White's plans have been completely derailed. Khabib recently went on Instagram live where he explained his current situation in Russia. As it turns out, he is quarantined and with the border closed, he can't travel anywhere.

"I don't know what am I preparing for, because after we came to Russia we also learned that the borders are going to be locked," Khabib said "Same like in the States, same like in Europe, Emirates—everywhere. The whole world is in quarantine right now."

According to UFC reporter Ariel Helwani, the UFC is already looking for ways to make the fight happen in the United States. Since Khabib can't travel, Ferguson has been offered a fight against Justin Gaethje although nothing has been made final. With this in mind, it's clear that UFC 249 is in shambles until further notice.

Stay tuned for updates in regards to this story as we will be sure to bring you the latest.

