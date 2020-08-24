While chicken spots like Chic-Fil-A and Popeyes have been getting all of the glory, KFC still holds it down during those times of need. The fast-food spot, like many other franchises, were forced to make changes in the wake of the coronavirus. As health officials continue to urge individuals to social distance and wash their hands, KFC announced that their 64-year-old slogan would be put on hold.



KFC might have advertised their chicken as "finger-lickin' good" but according to CNN, the company has decided to put that slogan to rest after 64 years because it "doesn't feel quite right."

"We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn't quite fit in the current environment," Catherine Tan-Gillespie, KFC's global chief marketing officer said in a statement. This change isn't permanent. The company stated that they'll be bringing back the legendary slogan "when the time is right."

This change didn't happen quietly. Ultimately, their latest announcement has been part of a campaign rollout. The company launched a new commercial on their YouTube page where they blur out the words, "finger-lickin'." Interesting move from KFC, though we'll see how long this lasts. Check out KFC's new commercial below and sound off below with your comments.