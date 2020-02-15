Crocs and KFC have teamed up for one of the most ambitious crossovers in the history of fast food and footwear, much to the delight of all the clog-wearing, Famous Bowl-eating, fried chicken enthusiasts of the world.

The KFC x Crocs Classic Clog comes equipped with a crispy, golden brown upper, highlighted by red and white stripes just like the buckets that KFC's goods are delivered in. If that's simply not enough to showcase your love for all things Colonel Sanders, these clogs also come with removable chicken-scented, drumstick Jibbitz.

"Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of," KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in a news release.

The KFC x Crocs Classic clog, available in unisex sizes, is slated to drop this sometime this spring for the retail price of $59.99. Fans can sign up on Crocs.com to be the first to receive a reminder when the limited-edition chicken clogs drop.