While the internet continue to debate over which chicken sandwich is better between Popeyes & Chick-Fil-A, fast-food chain KFC is turning its attention to macaroni and cheese. Kentucky Fried Chicken announced the other day that they plan on rolling out Mac & Cheese bowls starting this Monday, August 26th.

Served as a main dish, the $5 bowls combine mac and cheese with popcorn chicken, which is topped with a three-cheese blend, KFC said in a statement. Consumers can also try a spicy version with Nashville hot sauce as well.

"Mac and Cheese has a cult-like following, and bowl food is a trend that isn't going away anytime soon," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC's chief marketing officer in the U.S., in a statement.

However, KFC wasn’t the first chain to embrace the popular mac & cheese bowl. Earlier this month, Chick-fil-A added mac and cheese to its menu as a side dish, a kid's meal or as part of a catering order. All this talk about mac & cheese got me hungry now.

Peep a photo of the bowl right here and look for it at a nearby KFC this Monday.

