Another day, another new food offering by yet another fast-food chain. Since previously hopping on the vegan wave with a plant-based chicken option to announcing Mac & Cheese bowls for everyone, KFC has now come through with a new menu item that has people going wild. Per Business Insider, the Kentucky Fried Chicken hot spot has introduced donut and fried chicken sandwiches to select menus in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh.

Customers get to choose between two options, a crispy chicken fillet between two glazed donuts or a basket that has crispy fried chicken on the bone with one or two donuts. As for pricing, the basket meal goes for $5.50 for one doughnut and $7.50 for two doughnuts and the sandwich goes for $6 or as a combo meal for $8.

While some KFC customers are excited to try the new offering, others think the crispy chicken craze has reached new heights considering Popeye's sell-out of chicken sandwiches at nearly every location. "This looks disgusting when can I try it," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "KFC wants us to die so badly."

Peep more reactions below and let us know if you're into the new snack below.