2020 has been a really weird year, to say the least. To top it off, KFC is entering the console wars. You read that right. The chicken chain is stepping into the next-gen console war against PS5 and Xbox Series X with their own system.

Although there is no price or release date for the KFConsole at the moment, there are some things that are very clear about the system. The KFConsole was built in partnership with PC maker Cooler Master. This is a clear sign that the system will be more of a specialized or customized PC, rather than its own separate console. The PC/console will run games a 4K with 240fps, which is twice the frame that Xbox Series X or PS5 will be able to run. It also has twice the storage space as the Sony and Microsoft systems. The KFConsole uses an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element which houses an Intel Core i9-9980HK Processor. It also has a hot-swappable GPU, which means you can upgrade your KFConsole in the future, much like a PC (another hint that this is just a PC). The system supports ray-tracing, is VR ready, and comes with a heated interior chamber for keeping your chicken warm.