Starting February 24, KFC will be releasing "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" additions to their menu.

Moses Robinson / Getty Images

“Chicken & Donuts is the newest fried chicken trend we’re bringing to all of America,” said KFC U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky in a press release. “But not just any donut would do. Only a donut that’s glazed-to-order and served piping hot every single time can stand next to our hand-breaded fried chicken. It’s a finger-lickin’ good dish filled with glaze and glory.”

The menu will include three new options: Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Basket meal; Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts Sandwich; a donut add-on to any meal for an additional cost. The prices of these options will range from $5.49 to $7.99.

In celebration of the new items, KFC is opening a pop-up store in Los Angeles titled "The Colonel's (Chicken &) Donuts Shop," which will open for one day on Saturday, February 22. The first fifty guests will receive free chicken and donuts.

KFC first tested the "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" items in 2019 at limited locations.

In other KFC news, earlier this month, the fast-food chain teamed up with Crocs for a new pair of chicken-themed shoes. Check out the crocs, which retail for $59.99 here.

The "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" options will be available nationwide through March 16.