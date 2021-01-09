Kentucky Fried Chicken has revamped their chicken sandwich, entering the ever-so-competitive races for the best chicken sandwich to start off 2021.

It’s been a year since Popeyes started worldwide panic over their chicken sandwich sparking the debate on which restaurant truly tops them all. KFC introduced the "best chicken sandwich," clearly playing to win. For a while, the restaurant was not considered in the battle, but after a long process of revamping their sandwich, they have officially made their debut.

KFC’s Chicken Sandwich is made to order featuring a quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet completed by “crispier and thicker” pickles and the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce between a freshly-toasted buttery brioche bun.

The restaurant’s food innovation team tested eight thickness variations of pickles and worked with six bakeries on more than ten bun recipes. The sandwich was first tested in Orlando last spring. On Thursday, the sandwich became available innine U.S. cities: Chicago, Kansas City, Louisville, Portland, St. Louis, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tulsa. The sandwich will be available at all KFC establishments by the end of February.

KFC’s new item sits at $3.99 a la carte, and $6.99 for a combo including their signature fries and a medium drink. Those anticipating the sandwich’s arrival can track the information on KFC’s website.

Popeyes has been the ultimate fan favorite since its release. Do you think KFC's sandwich will rise above all?

