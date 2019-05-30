KFC's mastered the art of fried chicken, atleast in the world of fast food. Colonel Sanders is still flipping birds by the buckets across the globe. The one thing that makes KFC's fried chicken so good is the recipe they use for the chicken skin which consists of a blend of eleven herbs and spices. Now, for those who've ever solely wanted the chicken skin, you're in luck. However, you'll have to be in Indonesia to bank on this special offer.

KFC stores in Indonesia are now selling bags of fried chicken skin as their latest menu addition. The offer is available at six locations in Indonesia -- MT Haryono, Salemba, Cideng, Kemang, Kalimalang and Kelapa Gading. A bag of fried chicken skin will run you 13.636 rupees which concerts to 96 cents USD.

Indonesia isn't the first country to introduce fried chicken skin to its menu. In the Philippines, KFC introduced Cracklings which is a snack version of the chicken skin.

In other KFC-related news, the fried chicken company recently experimented with Cheetos for their fried chicken and Cheetos sandwich. It was only available at select locations in North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia. “Made by coating a juicy, hand-breaded Extra Crispy chicken filet with special Cheetos sauce and placing it on a toasted bun with mayo and a layer of crunchy Cheetos, the Cheetos Sandwich will give you a blast of craveable Cheetos in every bite,” KFC described the sandwich in a press release.