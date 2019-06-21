KFC knows what the people want. If you're one of the many people who put chips inside of your sandwiches, you'll want to head over to KFC next week. Whether you're stacking Lays, Ruffles, Pringles, or another brand of chips inside your sandwiches, KFC has just upped the ante by offering a pre-prepared version of your favourite snack. As reported by CNN, the fast-food chain is officially adding a Cheetos Chicken Sandwich to their menu.

Starting on July 1, KFC will be getting married to Cheetos for a brand new collaboration. You won't need to purchase a bag of extra-cheesy chips the next time you hit up Kentucky Fried Chicken because, on the menu, there will be a sandwich that combines your love of chicken and Cheetos. The item consists of a crispy piece of fried chicken, topped with a special Cheeto sauce and completed with a layer of Cheetos on top. Don't tell me you're not salivating right now...

Cheetos isn't only taking over the sandwiches though. For the month, you'll be able to get Cheetos Loaded Fries, Cheetos-Fried KFC Hot Wings, KFC Mac And Cheetos Bowls, and more. The announcement was made by the colonel yesterday, letting everybody know that the finger-lickin' special offerings will only be on the menu for four weeks. Take advantage of the Frankenfood on July 1.