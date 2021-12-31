Although Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir got married back in 2017, it wasn't until December 2020 when the iconic Hip-Hop couple welcomed their first child into the world. In the year since the birth of Ice Davis, Gucci has been extremely busy dropping albums like Ice Daddy and So Icy Christmas as well as developing the careers of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and his other new 1017 artists, but judging from a recent social media post from his wife, he may need to slow things down a bit in 2022.

Earlier this week, Keyshia Ka'Oir took to Instagram to share some throwback maternity photos from when she was pregnant with Ice, and while posting them, she admitted to having baby fever and even publicly told Gucci Mane that she's ready to have another child together.



"Ayeahhhhh @laflare1017 I need me anotha one!!!" the model and CEO of Ka'Oir Fitness wrote in the post's caption. "#ImissBeingPreggo #IWas9monthsHere #BabyIce."

After noticing his wife's post, Gucci Mane hit the comment sections and obliged Keyshia Ka'Oir's request, replying, "Ok [heart emoji]."

See the "Long Live Dolph" rapper's reactions to Keyshia Ka'Oir's baby fever below.



See the rest of Keyshia Ka'Oir's throwback pictures of when she was 9 months pregnant here, stay tuned to HNHH for updates on Ice Davis' potential younger sibling.