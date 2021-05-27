Ever since meeting on the set for the 2010 “911 Emergency” music video, Keyshia Ka'Oir and Gucci Mane have endured drama and stints in prison to become the music industry power couple that they are today. The loving couple now has a beautiful child together, but in a recent interview with Billboard, Ka'Oir reveals that their relationship hasn't always been easy.

While talking to Billboard alongside Gucci Mane, Ka'Oir provides insight into some of the most important moments of Guwop's career, including his infamous 2013 Twitter rant as well as his three-year prison sentence.

"He was all over the place," Keyshia Ka'Oir reveals after agreeing with Gucci Mane that his unforgettable 2013 Twitter tirade — which targeted Drake, Nicki Minaj, Coach K, Jeezy, and even Ka'Oir herself — was the result of lean addiction and mental health issues. "It wasn’t a surprise for any of us. He was terrible at times."

Elsewhere in the interview, she admits that she could have abandoned Gucci Mane when he was sentenced to three years in prison, but she stayed with him because she "honestly loved him and realized that he needed love."



Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"I felt like he was broken and just needed someone to show him affection, for him to have a purpose. And I wanted to be his purpose," Ka'Oir says before revealing that she talked to the legendary Atlanta rapper every day during his prison stint. "I remember telling him over the phone, 'Just allow me to love you and come home to me.' And those were the words and the conversations and the emails that got him out safe."

Are you glad that Keyshia Ka'Oir remained by Gucci's side even though she was one of the people attacked during his infamous Twitter rant in 2013?

