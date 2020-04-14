There's a feud going on between O.T. Genasis and Keyshia Cole, however, the rapper seems to be the one instigating the beef. O.T. Genasis remixed her classic hit "Love" and turned it into the off-key gang-themed track "Never Knew." Keyshia made it clear that she wasn't enthused with the reimaging of her song, especially because the rapper didn't contact her to even make her aware of his plans.

A war of words ensued, with O.T. Genasis trolling the R&B singer and calling her names. Recently, he even hopped on Live to serve a few more. “She ain’t sh*t. Keyshia Cole ain’t sh*t, I am," he said. "I’m the sh*. Keyshia Cole ain’t. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. That’s what’s going on. Coochie smelling like fish sticks. Keyshia Cole p*ssy smelling like fish sticks. Nah, I’m not gon’ talk about her.”

Keyshia later took to Twitter to share a few insults of her own, albeit she didn't specifically name O.T. Genasis. Earlier today (April 13), Keyshia's sister Neffe shared a lengthy Instagram post where she called out O.T. for being rude. "I will never respect a Greasy disrespectful shadow of a man coming for a woman who has said nothing about you!" Neffe penned. "Men with Mommy issues trying to tear women down I know you got bullied in school and was always denied by the pretty girls clearly!"

She then asked if this is the "new normal and threw in a jab at the rapper's ex Malika Haqq who just gave birth to their son. "We gonna sit here and let him do that and think it’s funny ? Sir continue to chase after the woman that is still trying to keep up with a kardashian!" Neffe said. "And you claim to be this gangsta... Crip walk yo ass to take care of that baby! maybe if some fish sticks was in your mouth you would would finally shut it!!!!!" Check out her message in full below.