It has been an especially rough season for Keyshia Cole following the death of the singer's mother. Last week, Frankie Lons reportedly passed away on her 61st birthday, and since that time, her children have taken to social media to publicly grieve her loss. It took a few days before Keyshia publicly honored her mother with a lengthy Instagram post and later, she appeared on Instagram Live to once again pay tribute.

"I created this post to show my love and appreciation for your life and I would like to thank my fans + supporters, shooot your supporters and fans, for being here with us during these hard times, and the love that you all have for us," Keyshia wrote at the time. "The love for all your children was definitely felt. When u said all you want is to have ALL OF YOUR CHILDREN IN ONE PLACE, AT ONE TIME meant the most to you, And I’m completely down to do that for you. Even through our differences .... WE LOVE YOU."

The singer returned with an update on how she has been handling this difficult time. "The fact that DJ just gave me his cold, SMH!" she wrote about her eldest son. "And I have to care for my youngest. Dealing with mom passing!!! Plan Tobias bday! He's turning 2 Aug 1st! I just can't!" Keyshia's mounting schedule is taking its toll, but her family members unexpectedly showing up at her home is also causing a bit of stress.

"Not gonna lie tho, the hundreds of thousands of DM's I'm receiving!!! And my youngest @tobiaskhaled keeping me busy and @daniel_gibsonjr keeping me on him everyday," Keyshia added. "And my endless family and friend coming by even tho they f*cking noooooo I'd rather be alone [face palm emoji]."

She said they "literally don't care" and "keeping doing it anyway." What she would like to do is just "lay here alone and just feel bad" but she doesn't have that luxury. Check out the post below.