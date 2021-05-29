There are plenty of stories of how deeply Keyshia Cole is tied to Hip Hop history. The Bay Area songbird has been in the industry for decades, but before she was known for her reality television shows or hit records, the word is she was running things as a teen over at Death Row—that is according to the label's producer Kurt Kobane. Keyshia has spoken about her friendship with Tupac Shakur and dealings she had with other artists during that era, and she shared a sweet story while wishing Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes a happy birthday.

It was a fateful day in April 2002 when the world learned that the beloved TLC rapper had lost her life in a tragic car crash while visiting Honduras. There have been several conspiracy theories spread about Left Eye's death, but Keyshia took a moment to reflect on happier times.

"I remember when I was dead ass broke, you came, and gave all the cash you had," Keyshia shared in a tweet alongside a photo of Lopes. "Even let me braid your hair, (back when I braided hair) days. We Share similar tattoos... never told that side of things. But you will always hold a place in my [red heart emoji] beautiful soul! [present emoji] HBD boo!"

Check out the tribute below.