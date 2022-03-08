With an expansive career that stretches back decades into her Death Row days, Keyshia Cole has seen her fair share in the industry. The ups and downs of her personal life and professional career have been debated by fans and covered by blogs, but she has sat down with TV One to share her highlights for herself.

Ahead of the full episode of Keyshia Cole's Uncensored this week, TV One has been sharing clips teasing its release. One story captivated fans after Keyshia revealed that there was a time when Eve stopped hanging out with Keyshia after she hit a random woman while they were leaving a nightclub.

"When I came straight from Oakland, It was still in me, you know," said Cole. "Disrespect things that would happen, how we handle it from the hood. It was like, 'Oh, okay, yeah,' we just fight. It took a long time to learn to not put my hands on people, you know what I'm saying? It was a thing that happened with Eve that, you know, we walkin' out and somebody grabbed her bag or something like that."

"I just kinda turned around and slapped the girl," Keyshia admitted. "I was like, 'Girl, what is you doin'? Like, period. Back up.' And Eve was really pissed off about that. Like, we stopped hanging out. She was like, 'I can't hang with Keyshia, she can't be slapping people.'" The singer had a different perspective because as far as she was concerned, she put her hands on a woman in defense of Eve.

"It taught me a lot, too, later... 'Cause she[ could] get sued, too, you know what I'm saying? Me being a part of her crew, walking out the club—I just, I should have left that to security. Somebody gets paid for that." Watch Keyshia Cole relay the story below.