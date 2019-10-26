Months after news surfaced that Keyshia Cole would be returning to reality television, the R&B diva shared a trailer of her new show. Slated to air on BET, Keyshia Cole: My New Life will premiere on November 10. All of the singer's life changes will unfold for reality TV cameras, including her relationship with Niko Khalé and their home life as they welcome their son into the world.



The mother of two has never had a problem opening up her private life with fans as cameras rolled, even if it came with criticism from the public. BET first aired Keyshia's story in 2006 with the series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is which shared intimate, and often embarrassing, moments with the singer's friends and family. In 2012 Keyshia returned to BET with Keyshia & Daniel: Family First as she and her former NBA star husband Daniel "Booby" Gibson balanced work and family. Three years later, Keyshia Cole: All In aired and showed the dissolution of her marriage to Gibson and her ongoing battles with her mother and sister.

This time around, it looks as if the drama is behind her, as the upbeat and cheerful trailer shows Keyshia being content with her life path. "This is a turning point in my life because I'm starting a family," she said. "Happy is a state of mind. I've just decided to be happy every day I wake up." Check out the preview below.