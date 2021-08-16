Keyshia Cole shared photos from her late mother, Frankie Lons' funeral with her fans on social media, Monday. Cole reflected on seeing her one last time during the celebration in her honor.

"We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time," she wrote in the caption of the post. "I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world.... I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da."



Leon Bennett / Getty Images

The ceremony was held Saturday in Oakland, California from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and Cole invited her followers to come participate. Cole's Instagram post shows a video of the release of the doves and butterflies after the event.

Lons passed away on her 61st birthday, last month, after suffering an overdose. She had struggled with addiction throughout her life, and her battle was documented on Cole's BET reality show Keyshia Cole My New Life.