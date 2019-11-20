Her new short, blonde hairstyle isn't the only thing Keyshia Cole is debuting. The proud new mom has kept photos of her infant, Tobias Khalé, under wraps until Tuesday when she decided to share her baby boy with the world. Back in August, Keyshia and her boyfriend Niko Khalé welcomed their son, and since that time the pair have been making moves to expand their empire. Keyshia has returned to reality television with Niko for her BET series Keyshia Cole: My New Life and the singer also has her own talk show, One On One with Keyshia Cole, on FOX Soul.



Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

There is much to celebrate with the Cole-Khalé crew, and Keyshia shared on Instagram that she was impatiently awaiting the photos of her baby boy. "I absolutely 🥰couldn’t wait to post these pictures," she wrote. "If u watched the show last night, you’ve had a chance to take the first looks.📺 @tobiaskhale is the sweetest baby, OMG. He’s such a little blessing, and I’m completely in love with him! The smiles he gives EVERY SINGLE Time you smile at him, Brightens the worst of days. So happy @daniel_gibsonjr has a baby brother now. 💕"

Swipe through Keyshia's post to see a few cute pictures of Tobias and check out Niko performing live on her talk show below.