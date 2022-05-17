No one is quite sure what is going on between Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown—except for the two of them, of course—but the R&B icon is shedding a little light on their connection. They recently collaborated on a song that was featured on Brown's album Paradigm, even dropping a visual to their hopeful hit. The duo came as an unlikely pair both professionally and personally, but they seemed to get along just well.

Brown recently posted a video of a woman sporting an "AB" tattoo and in the caption, he wrote: "You Ain't Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva' #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin." The remarks traveled wide and far, and soon, Cole faced backlash. After answering a few tweets from fans, the hitmaker is explaining her relationship with Brown in more detail.

"Let's keep it gangsta! You know what, I saw a Black man that is going through the motion," she said. "I'm not a Black man, but I identified with how [unintelligible] can be. He might not care about that, I don't know. I don't know, you know what I'm sayin'?" The singer called herself an "empath" and said that is why she could relate to Brown.

"I think he made it very clear that he didn't want to receive it. He was like, 'Baby I like you,' at first and now," Cole added. "I think maybe that's just what it is. My point wasn't even for that to be like, for us to discuss that more. It was just that—it was harsh. It was a little harsh... Maybe he don't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that."

Cole added that he asked her if she wanted him to change the caption and she said she told him no. This was an exchange that elicited passionate responses from the public, so check it out below.