Saturday, Keyshia Cole took to Instagram to reveal that she had spent the entire day with her family, revealing her mother, Frankie Lons, decided to check herself into a facility for treatment.

"Happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment," wrote the Oakland-bred songstress. "It's only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic 🙃 Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE........ Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS"

In the past, Cole has been particularly vocal about her mother's struggles with drug abuse. In August of 2018, the singer took to Instagram to upload a video of her self with Lons, giving fans a stark update on her mother's condition at the time.

"This was 2 1/2 years ago. Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken," she admitted. "I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all. And all the pain it brings to see a loved one constantly relapsing. See them go back to the streets Because that’s what they’re used to, or would rather be. I really miss you! And will always love u."