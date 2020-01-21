When Cole addressed the situation on her talk show , One On One With Keyshia Cole, she mentioned that her desire to return to music shortly was a reason that she wanted O.T. Genasis to not tamper with her discography. "I'm smooth sailing, I'm good, I got my family," she said. "Gettin' my mom right, everything like that. I'm okay, but I'm really trying to get back to my music. So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say?"

She has now returned to Instagram to prepare her return to music. Her comeback post declares that she is "refreshed" and "ready for this NEW YEAR", but in need of new dancers and bandmates. She details how you could apply for these positions if you're interested. Cole's last full-length release was 2017's 11:11 Reset.