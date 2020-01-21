Keyshia Cole is readying new music.
It was all fun and games in December when O.T. Genasis remixed Keyshia Cole's classic "Love" into a Crip-themed anthem, dubbed "Never Knew". Actually, it wasn't that fun for Keyshia Cole. She was indignant about her song being repackaged as a joke without her being consulted or compensated. Despite Cole's disapproval and attempts to remove "Never Knew" from the Internet, O.T. Genasis continued to belt out his off-key cover, as it became a fan-favorite. It seemed that Cole couldn't cope with all this trolling because she deactivated her Instagram account amid this feud.
When Cole addressed the situation on her talk show, One On One With Keyshia Cole, she mentioned that her desire to return to music shortly was a reason that she wanted O.T. Genasis to not tamper with her discography. "I'm smooth sailing, I'm good, I got my family," she said. "Gettin' my mom right, everything like that. I'm okay, but I'm really trying to get back to my music. So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say?"
She has now returned to Instagram to prepare her return to music. Her comeback post declares that she is "refreshed" and "ready for this NEW YEAR", but in need of new dancers and bandmates. She details how you could apply for these positions if you're interested. Cole's last full-length release was 2017's 11:11 Reset.