Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown have been raising eyebrows with their online antics for the past few weeks, although their most recent posts have left fans wondering exactly what's going on between the two. Back in April, the professional athlete shared a clip of the songstress sporting what looks like an "AB" tattoo, and this past weekend, Cole posted several photos saying that she missed her rumoured boo.

Not long after the 40-year-old showed love to Brown on her story, he responded with a questionable message – "You Ain't Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva' #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin" along with the clip from last month of Cole dancing with her tattoo visible.

The "Love" singer jumped in @theshaderoom comments to call out the NFL player, writing, "This the second time you posted this @AB but the captions changed. Don't be mad at me no more babe, I said I apologize."

Some Twitter users took the time to criticize Cole and Brown for their confusing back-and-forth, and over the weekend, the mother of two joined the conversation. "#KeyshiaCole seems happy and so does #AntonioBrown," one user wrote. "Why can't #BlackTwitter and dem be happy for our girl and see how this plays out. I'm rooting for y'all @KeyshiaCole."

She quote tweeted, "Thank you! Lmao! It's all good. I'm used to it! Always so hard on me. No love lost."





After seeing the R&B star post about missing Brown, another fan seemingly got the vibe that she was down bad, and didn't hesitate to tweet about it. "AB put it down on @KeyshiaCole, she never had a love like his before... OBVIOUSLY."

"OBVIOUSLY you KNO nothing," she shot back. "You're just assuming what [you] think [you] KNO." In another post, she continued, "And if [you] wanted to KNO, you could've taken your [chances] at asking."

