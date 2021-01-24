The highly-anticipated Ashanti and Keyshia Cole Verzuz battle finally went down last Thursday (January 21) and fans were excited to tune in as the award-winning songstresses played some of their greatest hits. Although there were some mixy moments during the event, one moment in particular that stole the show was when Cole brought out O.T. Genasis to sing her hit "Love," seemingly squashing their beef with one another. The R&B crooner and the Atlanta rapper got into a debacle with each other when he remixed her song for his Crip-centered single "Never Knew," and he made some off-key comments about her family.

In a new exclusive with The Shade Room, the songstress dished about how she and Genasis squashed their beef, as well as a coronavirus diagnosis forcing her to forgo rehearsals for the events. While Cole's sister was not here for the appearance, the songstress told the platform that she was moving forward towards positivity this year.

“OT apologized to me more than once,” Keyshia said. “A lot of things were said about his character, and things just went way too far but we can’t focus on negative bull crap.”

She then went on to disclose how a COVID-19 diagnosis on January 13th prevented her from rehearsing with the Verzuz sound crew and caused the technical difficulties she experienced the night of the battle. “I was feeling really fatigued and once I lost my sense of smell, I was like ‘damn I got COVID’,” Keyshia explained.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET

She assures fans she is recovering well and insisted the state of her health had no impact on her performance that night. She also revealed her new single I Don't Wanna Be Love will be released on February 15th.

