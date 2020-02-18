When the kids are away, the parents will play. Keyshia Cole and her 24-year-old boyfriend Niko Khalé welcomed their son into the world last summer, and since that time, the happy parents haven't stopped sharing photos of him with the world. The music industry couple also likes to put their love on display, and on Monday (February 17), they did just that while Niko promoted his single "Yo Eye."

The rapper-singer recorded a clip of himself performing his song and as soon as Keyshia saw what was going on, she couldn't help but add herself to the mix. In parts of the video, Keyshia swerves those hips and grinds on Niko. The pink-haired singer wasn't shy to give a peak into how she and Niko get down behind closed doors—and Niko's face showed that he enjoys what she's working with.

"Tryna leave the hotel and he making videos 😩😂 watch out!" Keyshia wrote on her Instagram page. "Let me in on this 🤩Niko Khalé x 'Yo Eye' available on all platforms now 👀." The song itself is inspired by Keyshia, so it would be interesting to hear her jump on a remix. Check out the happy couple's video below.