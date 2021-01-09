If you're aggravated that the VERZUZ battle between 2000s R&B divas Keyshia Cole and Ashanti still hasn't happened, believe us when we say everyone involved is as well — Keyshia might even be most mad of us all!



Image: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

The "I Changed My Mind" songstress is pretty solid in her thoughts about this VERZUZ battle happening in-person, but due to COVID-19 complications the higher ups are advising the two soul sirens do their battle from separate venues.

Read the statement below that VERZUZ sent out on social media to confirm the Ashanti/Keyshia Cole VERZUZ battle delay:

This has been an emotional week. In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we'll be going back to separate locations for a bit. We're excited for the next few events, and look forward to getting back to the show in the coming weeks.

Cole responded with a simple side-eye emoji, and probably for good reason. Comments have ranged from "We don’t even care bout this versuz nomore" to more comedic responses like "This Verzuz starting to give me Lauryn Hill convert vibes." Either way, it's a shame that both ladies aren't allowed to run off some of their greatest hits. 'Shan-'Shan could definitely get her flowers by dropping some jawns from her classic self-titled debut or anything off the slept-on Concrete Rose, and K. Cole just has to play her entire Just Like You album to please the R&B aficionados. Only time will tell though whether they finally let this one happen as it should.

