When O.T. Genasis first came through with "Never Knew," his hilariously endearing flip on Keyshia Cole's "Love," many were quite honestly bamboozled. For one, the song featured a fully committed performance from the Bay Area rapper, who left nothing on the table as his vocals soared, triumphant. Second, he did the song with little regard for Key, be it musical or Cole. And third, he apparently moved forward with his Crip-centric ballad without obtaining permission from the song's original author.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Now, after a series of petty shots, removals and uploads, and general antics, the passive-aggressive feud has continued with another jab from Keyshia herself. Following O.T.'s latest chess maneuver, which found him uploading his displaced anthem to Pornhub, of all place, Keyshia decided to hit him where it hurts. In response to an amusing mash-up, the double-headed "O'Keyshia," Cole took a moment to poke fun at O.T.'s hairline, an Achilles Heel for even the most confident Lothario.

"Stream 'All Me,' Kehlani featuring me at 9pm for hair growth boost, O.T Genasis," writes Cole, who has frequently made her "Never Knew" displeasure known. Perhaps she'd be singing a different tunes if Genasis had done his due dilly in clearing the samples, but alas -- let's chalk it up to simple artistic integrity. Isn't it about time these two would stop bandying words and duet already?