After a certain someone tried to publicly humiliate her on the internet, Keyshia Cole has returned an uplifting message about persevering. The beloved R&B singer has been carefully planning out her final album, and as her global fanbase awaits more information about that release, Cole has continued to collaborate with her peers. Former NFL star Antonio Brown shared his Paradigm project, and on the album, Cole was featured on a track titled "Don't Leave."

There were rumors about flirtations between the two and of course, gossipers spread stories about Cole and Brown possibly dating. She even expressed that she missed him "a lot," however, Brown made disrespectful posts about Cole online, including uploading a video where he told the singer, "We don't want you!"



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

The internet stood by Cole's side and a few hours ago, she shared a gorgeous selfie with a message about steering clear of negative people—and while she didn't even hint at anything being related to Brown, several social media users revisited the teachable moment.

"I will never understand how some people will go out of their way to hurt you, Or make u feel some type of way, out of spite," she wrote. "Some people really AREN’T GOOD PEOPLE. I ain’t tripping. Just neva forgetting … forever take notes. I think it’s best not to let these people taint you… gotta be a cold world they living in. Especially when they KNO all the things you’ve gone though. Keep ya head up beautiful… you’ll be just fine! [purple heart emoji]."

After The Shade Room reshared the post, Cole jumped into the comments to add: "Thanks sometimes I need to let sh*t out."



Instagram